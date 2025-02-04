Las Vegas defense attorney arrested on multiple felony charges

Gary Guymon, 62, (standing) appears in Clark County District Court in January 2025. Photo: KLAS

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Las Vegas defense attorney has been arrested on multiple felony charges.

Gary Guymon, 62, used his position as a criminal defense attorney to victimize people of sex trafficking and prostitution, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Guymon's charges include:

• Sex Trafficking

• Pandering (3 counts)

• Bribing or Intimidating Witness to Influence Testimony (3 counts)

• Perjury

• Conspiracy to Commit Murder

• Solicitation to Commit Murder

• Coercion – Sexually Motivated

News.Az