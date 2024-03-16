Last day of XI Global Baku Forum kicks off

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last day of the XI Global Baku Forum on the topic of “Fixing the Fractured World" which is being held in Baku, kicked off.

According to the information, holding 4-panel meetings titled “Regional Perspectives: EU and its Neighbors”, “Building Resilience to Global Challenges: Addressing Inequality, Resource Scarcity, and Migration”, “New Security Paradigm in the Age of AI, Drones and Cyberwarfare”, “Youth speak, we listen” are planned on the last day of the forum.

Note that about 400 world-famous political figures, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates, are participating in the XI Global Baku Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC).

