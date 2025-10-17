Latest developments in the Israel–Palestine conflict over the past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Write large and plain text news material on the

Tensions between Israel and Hamas have intensified over the past 24 hours despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that was intended to halt hostilities and create space for humanitarian relief, News.az reports.

Both sides are openly accusing each other of violating the terms of the agreement, creating an atmosphere of mutual distrust and uncertainty about whether the fragile truce can hold. Israeli officials have claimed that Hamas has failed to comply with key provisions, particularly regarding the handover of the bodies of Israeli hostages who died in captivity.

According to Israel, Hamas had agreed to return the remains of all hostages as part of the ceasefire deal, but this process has not been fully implemented. Hamas, on the other hand, insists that delays are due to the collapse of tunnels, extensive destruction in combat zones, and the challenges of locating bodies buried under rubble. The group accuses Israel of exploiting these delays for political gain.

The atmosphere has been further strained by reports of limited Israeli strikes during the truce period. Hamas accuses Israel of carrying out attacks that killed dozens of Palestinians, undermining the ceasefire spirit. Israel defends these actions as targeted defensive operations against imminent threats. This mutual blame has raised concerns among international mediators that the truce may not last if trust continues to erode.

In a parallel development, Israel announced the identification of the bodies of two more hostages—Sgt. Muhammad al-Atrsh and Inbar Hayman—whose remains were recently returned from Gaza. Israeli officials said that out of 10 bodies handed over, only nine have been verified so far. The handling of these remains has become a deeply emotional issue within Israel, where the hostage crisis remains one of the most politically sensitive topics. Families of hostages are increasing pressure on the government to ensure the return of all bodies and to secure the release of those still believed to be alive.

On the Palestinian side, officials in Gaza say they are facing significant difficulties in identifying the bodies of around 120 people returned by Israel. Many of the bodies show signs of severe damage, and Gaza’s medical system lacks the necessary DNA testing facilities to carry out proper identifications. Local authorities accuse Israel of not cooperating fully in the process and of returning bodies without clear documentation. The situation has added to the broader humanitarian emergency, with families desperate to learn the fate of their loved ones.

Humanitarian conditions inside Gaza remain extremely dire. Despite the ceasefire, the flow of aid into the territory has been minimal. Israel has not announced a firm date for reopening the Rafah crossing with Egypt for civilian movement, and trucks carrying food, medical supplies, and fuel face long delays due to border inspections and bureaucratic procedures. Aid organizations warn that hospitals are running low on essential medicines, clean water is scarce, and food shortages are becoming more acute by the day. Many displaced families are still living in temporary shelters or out in the open, with no clear indication of when conditions will improve.

In terms of internal governance, Hamas has tightened its control over Gaza during the ceasefire. With no alternative civilian administration in place, the group is using force to maintain order and suppress rival factions. Reports from inside the territory indicate that Hamas security units have been arresting opponents and increasing their presence in key neighborhoods. This raises questions about the long-term political future of Gaza and whether Hamas can maintain its authority under growing international scrutiny and pressure.

Beyond Gaza, the conflict is also reverberating regionally. In a significant development, Israel carried out a strike in Yemen that killed the Houthi military chief of staff. This marks one of Israel’s most high-profile operations outside its immediate theater of conflict in recent weeks and underscores how the war is increasingly drawing in other actors across the Middle East. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have previously launched attacks on Israeli and Western interests, and the killing of their top commander is expected to trigger a response. Regional analysts warn that such actions risk expanding the conflict’s geographical scope, potentially destabilizing a wider arc from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Arabian Peninsula.

Diplomatically, some in Israel view the current ceasefire as an opportunity to ease the country’s growing international isolation. Israel has faced sustained criticism over its conduct during the war, particularly regarding civilian casualties and the humanitarian blockade of Gaza. Israeli diplomats argue that adherence to the ceasefire and meaningful humanitarian steps could help rebuild relations with key partners in Europe and the Global South. However, international observers caution that symbolic gestures will not be enough. They stress that Israel will need to demonstrate sustained compliance with international norms, allow larger volumes of aid into Gaza, and signal a willingness to engage in meaningful political talks if it wants to regain diplomatic credibility.

Politically, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains under significant pressure at home. In public statements, he has reiterated that Israel will continue to pursue its war objectives until all hostages—alive or dead—are brought back and Hamas’s military capacity is neutralized. This rhetoric suggests that the ceasefire may be temporary and that a return to military operations remains a real possibility. Domestic critics argue that Netanyahu’s hardline approach is increasingly isolating Israel internationally and deepening divisions within Israeli society. Protests by families of hostages, as well as dissent within the military and political establishment, are shaping a complex political landscape in Jerusalem.

Taken together, the developments of the past day show a ceasefire that exists on paper but remains fragile in practice. Accusations of violations, humanitarian bottlenecks, internal power struggles in Gaza, regional military operations, and unresolved hostage issues are all contributing to an atmosphere of instability. Whether the truce holds or collapses will depend not only on the actions of Israel and Hamas but also on the effectiveness of international mediators in sustaining pressure for de-escalation. The situation remains fluid, and observers warn that a single miscalculation on either side could reignite full-scale hostilities.

News.Az