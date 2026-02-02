Latvia pushes EU to ban maritime services for Russian ships

+ ↺ − 16 px

Latvia has urged the European Union to ban companies from providing maritime services to Russian vessels, in what could become part of the bloc’s next round of sanctions against Moscow.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said in a post on X that the move would be a key next step after the EU introduced a lower price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil exports, now set at $44.10 per barrel as of February 1, News.Az reports.

According to Braže, a full ban on maritime services would prevent EU-based companies from supporting Russian trade activities while further reducing revenue flowing into Russia’s state budget.

The proposal is expected to be considered as part of the EU’s planned 20th sanctions package against Russia. The package is reportedly scheduled for symbolic adoption on February 24, marking four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The European Commission is expected to release details of the new sanctions proposal next week. France has already signaled that it wants the upcoming package to be particularly strict, especially targeting Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which is believed to help Moscow bypass existing oil restrictions.

EU officials have not yet confirmed which specific measures will be included, but discussions among member states are ongoing as the bloc seeks to tighten economic pressure on Russia.

News.Az