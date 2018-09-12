Latvian Saeima delegation to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the Latvian Saeima will visit Baku at an invitation of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on September 20.

The goal of the visit is to attend an event to mark the centennial of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, AzerTag reports.

As part of the trip, the Latvian delegation will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

News.Az

