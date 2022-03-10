Lavrov and Mirzoyan discuss implementation of trilateral statements

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Russia Sergei Lavrov and of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan have met, News.az reports citing the press service of the Armenian MFA.

Ministers have discussed the implementation of the agreements reached in the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on November 10, 2020, January 11, and November 26, 2021.

They also discussed the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

