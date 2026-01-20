Lavrov condemns U.S. attack on Venezuela

Speaking at his annual press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said the incident marked an alarming start to the year in international affairs. He claimed the operation left dozens dead and injured and included the seizure and deportation of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“This year began tumultuously,” Lavrov stated, describing the event as an unprecedented military action against a sovereign state.

He also warned that Washington had issued threats against Cuba and other Latin American and Caribbean nations, along with continued pressure aimed at destabilizing Iran.

The statements, reported by Xinhua, come amid rising global tensions and growing diplomatic friction between Russia and the United States over foreign interventions and regional influence.