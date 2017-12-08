Lavrov: December 7 statement affirms principles for Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint statement made by the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Countries on December 7 affirms the principles on the basis of which the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be settled, Russian Foreign Ministry told a press conference held on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna on Friday, APA reported.

According to the statement, the primary responsibility to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict rests with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.



"On the occasion of the OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting in Vienna, we the Heads of Delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and French Permanent Representative Véronique Roger-Lacan, remain united in our commitment to mediating a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act, including the non-use of force or threat of force, territorial integrity, and the equal rights and self-determination of peoples," reads the statement.



They also reiterated joint commitment to negotiating a peaceful resolution to this conflict "as the only way to bring real reconciliation to the peoples of the region".

News.Az

News.Az