Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have discussed the results of the Istanbul talks in a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports citing TASS.
"On May 17, at the initiative of the US side, a phone conversation was held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the Russian foreign policy agency said.
"The heads of diplomatic agencies exchanged opinions about the results of recent Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul," the ministry noted.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation."
"The conversation also touched on several other international and regional issues. The sides exchanged opinions on developing Russia-US relations," the ministry concluded.