Lavrov: Russian peacekeepers will fully support restoration of peaceful life in Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s peacekeeping mission will fully support the restoration of peaceful life in Garabagh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Now that the authorities in Yerevan and Baku have resolved the issue of recognizing the two countries’ sovereignty, the time has come to live in peace, restore peaceful life and build trust. The Russian peacekeeping contingent will fully support this process," he pointed out.

News.Az