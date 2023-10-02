Lavrov: We cannot stop people who want to leave Garabagh

Russian peacekeepers are doing everything they can to address the situation in Garabagh, said the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports.

"We cannot prevent people who want to leave Garabagh. We are working with our Azerbaijani partners and neighbors to stabilize the situation in Garabagh, build trust there, restore normal life, and create conditions for the coexistence of Armenians and Azerbaijanis," Lavrov stated.

The Russian top diplomat hopes that Yerevan will also show interest in this matter and take necessary steps.

News.Az