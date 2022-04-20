Lavrov's special envoy for Azerbaijani-Armenian relations will arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The task of the Russian Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, Igor Khovayev, is to assist the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners in drafting a peace agreement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing today, News.az reports.

She stressed that the special envoy has already actively joined the work and held useful consultations in Yerevan.



"His visit to Baku will be agreed upon in the near future," a Russian MFA spokesperson said.

News.Az