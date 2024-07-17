Leaders of Independence Movements from France gather in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 17-18, the first congress with the participation of leaders from over 15 political parties and independence movements from Corsica, Melanesia, Polynesia, and groups from the Caribbean and Antilles islands affected by French colonialism will take place in Baku.

According to News.Az, the event is organized by the People's Union for the Freedom of Guadeloupe with the support of the Baku Initiative Group. Three organizations from the islands of Bonaire and Saint Martin, which are colonies of the Netherlands, will participate as honorary guests.The congress will provide participants with the opportunity to discuss ways to further unite in the fight for independence and to coordinate actions aimed at overcoming French colonialism by creating a unified platform. Participants will also discuss the most effective practices and strategies in the struggle for self-determination.The congress will help raise awareness in the international community about the numerous crimes and illegal actions committed in the colonies by the French government against the indigenous peoples, who are the original inhabitants of these territories. It will also draw attention to the issue of colonialism, which remains one of the scourges of the 21st century.

News.Az