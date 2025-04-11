Leaked iPhone 17 Pro cases hint at major design changes

However, if you were hoping for a more refined look, these leaked case designs may not change your mind. The renders show a brace across the camera bar, effectively separating the left- and right-hand elements, which could lead to mixed opinions on the new design. It’s clear that Apple is taking a bold approach with these changes, but whether they will be well-received remains to be seen.

It's certainly an interesting look. Many already had raised eyebrows over the design of the handset, which is a stark departure from the iPhone 16 Pro models and others in the brand's history.

The case only furthers that, by separating the elements on either end of the bar. It's a really peculiar decision, which effectively separates the camera bar into two parts.

It's the latest in a long line of changes which are said to be arriving on the new models. These two devices have the large side-to-side camera bar, while the new iPhone 17 Air is said to pack a similar edge-to-edge design, but with just a single sensor and a slimmer panel.

In fact, it's only the base model of the new range which is said to look familiar, with a camera bump that is almost identical to the iPhone 16, according to leaked rumours. There will certainly be a lot to talk about if these phones look like this upon release.