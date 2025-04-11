Yandex metrika counter

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro cases hint at major design changes

Photo: @SonnyDickson/X

As the release of the iPhone 17 series draws closer, leaks and rumors continue to surface, building anticipation for Apple's upcoming launch.

The latest tidbit comes from Majin Bu, a well-known tech insider, who has shared CAD renders of cases reportedly designed for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, News.Az reports, citing T3.com.

For those who haven’t been following, these models are expected to feature a significant design overhaul, particularly with the introduction of a long, thick camera bar at the top of the device.

However, if you were hoping for a more refined look, these leaked case designs may not change your mind. The renders show a brace across the camera bar, effectively separating the left- and right-hand elements, which could lead to mixed opinions on the new design. It’s clear that Apple is taking a bold approach with these changes, but whether they will be well-received remains to be seen.

It's certainly an interesting look. Many already had raised eyebrows over the design of the handset, which is a stark departure from the iPhone 16 Pro models and others in the brand's history.

The case only furthers that, by separating the elements on either end of the bar. It's a really peculiar decision, which effectively separates the camera bar into two parts.

It's the latest in a long line of changes which are said to be arriving on the new models. These two devices have the large side-to-side camera bar, while the new iPhone 17 Air is said to pack a similar edge-to-edge design, but with just a single sensor and a slimmer panel.

In fact, it's only the base model of the new range which is said to look familiar, with a camera bump that is almost identical to the iPhone 16, according to leaked rumours. There will certainly be a lot to talk about if these phones look like this upon release.


