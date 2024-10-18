Lebanese PM orders summoning of Iranian envoy

Lebanon is set to summon Iranian chargé d’affaires to Beirut Abdullah Bou Habib.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has instructed Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib to summon the chargé d’affaires at the Iranian embassy in Beirut to clarify comments made by Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, News.Az reports, citing CNN. Ghalibaf, in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, stated that Tehran is willing to negotiate with France on a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon, including the implementation of a UN resolution that ended the 2006 Lebanon-Hezbollah war and led to the militant group withdrawing from parts of southern Lebanon.Mikati also directed the foreign minister to relay Lebanon’s stance on the issue to the Iranian envoy.

News.Az