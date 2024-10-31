Lebanese premier optimistic about ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the government is working diligently to halt Israeli aggression and protect civilians, expressing optimism for a ceasefire soon.

Mikati mentioned that "mediators' efforts" may lead to a positive change in the near future, with hopes for a ceasefire agreement in the coming hours or days, News.Az reports, citing Al Jadeed television.

He recently spoke with US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, who is en route to Israel. Hochstein indicated that a favorable outcome could be achieved by November 5.Emphasizing the importance of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, Mikati called it a crucial step towards long-term stability in southern Lebanon and stressed the need for its full implementation.He insisted that the Lebanese army should take control of southern districts immediately following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

