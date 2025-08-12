Lebanon-Azerbaijan Friendship Association founded in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanon-Azerbaijan Friendship Association has been founded in Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon.

The association was formed at the initiative of the former Lebanese students, graduating from various universities across Azerbaijan, particularly Akram Tarhini, who graduated from the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University in 1991, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The association aims to boost the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lebanon across scientific, educational, cultural, tourism, healthcare, and social domains.

