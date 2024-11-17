Lebanon's prime minister seeks Iran's assistance in brokering a cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister on Friday requested Iran’s help in achieving a cease-fire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and seemed to encourage Tehran to persuade the militant group to consider an agreement that may involve withdrawing from the Israel-Lebanon border, News.Az reports citing the AP .

As a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei visited Lebanon for talks, Lebanese officials said an American proposal for a cease-fire deal had been passed on to Hezbollah, aiming to end 13 months of exchanges of fire between Israel and the group.Iran is a main backer of Hezbollah and for decades has been funding and arming the Lebanese militant group. Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel the day after Hamas’ surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 ignited the war in Gaza – prompting exchanges between the two sides ever since.

News.Az