Lebanon set to sign over 20 agreements with Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lebanese government has finalized preparations for cooperation agreements with Saudi Arabia, which President Joseph Aoun is expected to sign during a visit to the kingdom next month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A total of 22 agreements are ready for signing, having been prepared and finalised, Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri told Al-sharq Business on March 12.

The Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister considered Saudi support for his country the first step toward international backing, but noted a change in how donors approach Lebanon, with assistance now contingent on reforms, transparency and seriousness.

"This is legitimate, and we must earn the trust of Arab states and the international community," he added.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had received Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, where they discussed "developments in Lebanon and the region and efforts being made regarding them," according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Lebanon needs approximately $11bn to achieve recovery and reconstruction, according to a World Bank report monitoring damages, losses and needs across ten key sectors, prepared at the request of the Lebanese government.

The international institution estimated that infrastructure sectors require government financing of between $3bn and $5bn. In contrast, housing, commerce, industry and tourism sectors need private sector funding ranging from $6bn to $8bn.

Mitri mentioned that France is ready to host a conference to support Lebanon, indicating that the French have proposed ideas for a preparatory meeting followed by a conference, or combining both at an undetermined time.

"The first item in any Syrian-Lebanese dialogue will be the return of Syrian refugees to their country," said Mitri, who noted that the vast majority of Lebanese, including the government, support expediting the return of Syrian refugees or most of them to their homeland.

News.Az