LeBron James sets another NBA record
Source: Getty Images
LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, adding another landmark achievement to his record-breaking résumé.
The Los Angeles Lakers star reached the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s 111-89 loss to the Boston Celtics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
James accomplished the feat in his 1,600th regular-season game.
He now needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record in regular-season games played.
He finished Sunday’s contest with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of action.
By Nijat Babayev