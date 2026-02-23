Yandex metrika counter

LeBron James sets another NBA record

  • Sports
  • Share
LeBron James sets another NBA record
Source: Getty Images

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 career regular-season points, adding another landmark achievement to his record-breaking résumé.

The Los Angeles Lakers star reached the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s 111-89 loss to the Boston Celtics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

James accomplished the feat in his 1,600th regular-season game.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

He now needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record in regular-season games played.

He finished Sunday’s contest with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of action.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      