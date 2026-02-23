LeBron James sets another NBA record

The Los Angeles Lakers star reached the milestone on a layup midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s 111-89 loss to the Boston Celtics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

James accomplished the feat in his 1,600th regular-season game.

He now needs just 12 more appearances to surpass Robert Parish for the all-time NBA record in regular-season games played.

He finished Sunday’s contest with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes of action.