Lee, Trump to hold first summit at White House Aug. 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25 for their first summit, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Lee will depart Aug. 24 for a three-day U.S. visit, his first since taking office in June. Talks will focus on upgrading the Korea–U.S. alliance into a “future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance,” including cooperation on peace and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, strengthening combined deterrence, and expanding industrial ties in semiconductors, batteries, shipbuilding, advanced tech, and critical minerals, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The meeting follows a new trade deal reducing planned U.S. tariffs on South Korean goods from 25% to 15% in exchange for a $350 billion investment pledge, $100 billion in U.S. energy purchases, and industrial cooperation commitments. Contentious topics are expected, including investment details, military alliance adjustments, and coordination on North Korea.

The summit comes amid North Korea’s deepening military ties with Russia and heightened tensions in Northeast Asia.

News.Az