Legal regime of Zangazur corridor should correspond to Lachin corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The rules of use of the Zangazur and Lachin corridors and their legal regimes should be similar," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"The legal regime of the Zangazur corridor should be exactly the same as that of the Lachin corridor," the head of state said.

"There are no posts in the Lachin corridor. Accordingly, there should be no customs posts in the Zangazur corridor. If Armenia wants to control the cargo and passenger flow, we will open a customs post in the Lachin corridor," President Ilham Aliyev added.

The head of state recalled that the issue of opening the Zangazur corridor is reflected in a trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10 last year.

News.Az









News.Az