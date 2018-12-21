Legendary striker Hernan Crespo to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a part of the campaign of preparations for the UEFA Europa League Final to be held in Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29, 2019, world-renowned Argentine striker Hernan Crespo will visit Azerbaijan`s capital as a UEFA`s star ambassador on December 23.

On this day, at 12:00-13:00, an autograph day will be organized for Crespo, a former three-time Serie A champion with “Inter Milan”, in the museum dedicated to UEFA Europa League.

Museum visitors will have the opportunity to be closely acquainted with the retired forward, get his autograph, and take a photo with him.

There will be a press briefing with Hernan Crespo at 13:00 in the museum dedicated to UEFA Europa League, AzerTag reports.

Hernan Crespo has won the UEFA Cup with Italian club “Parma” in the 1998/99 season. His name was included in the list of 125 greatest living footballers, which was compiled by Pele on the occasion of 100th anniversary of FIFA in 2004.

To note, on September 20, 2017, the UEFA Executive Committee made the decision to hold the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku Olympic Stadium.

News.Az

