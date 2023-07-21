Level of solidarity among Azerbaijanis is high as never before - President of Azerbaijan

Level of solidarity among Azerbaijanis is high as never before - President of Azerbaijan

Level of solidarity among Azerbaijanis is high as never before - President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Well, actually, after the liberation of our territories, we don't see any potential threats to our country,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“Because, first of all, there are no internally generated threats. The country is stable. The level of solidarity among Azerbaijanis is high as never before. The country's economic development is very impressive. Azerbaijan's economy is self-sufficient and based on our own resources and good management,” the Azerbaijani President added.

News.Az