Leyla Abdullayeva: Azerbaijan's joint military exercises with Turkey contribute to strengthening regional peace and security

“Azerbaijan's joint military exercises with Turkey contribute to strengthening regional peace and security,” said spokesperson for Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva as she responded to questions from journalists about the recent statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that described Azerbaijan's joint military exercises with Turkey as a provocation aimed at aggravating the situation in the region.

“The joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, are conducted under the agreement on military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey and in accordance with the annual plan. These exercises serve to enhance coordination and exchange of best practices between the armed forces of the two countries and contribute to strengthening regional peace and security,” she added.

