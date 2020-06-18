Leyla Abdullayeva: The practice of combating coronavirus in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated in the world

Countries of the world highly appreciate the practice of combating coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

A spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva made the due remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 18.

According to her, the purpose of the measures taken is to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, we must follow the rules. The operational headquarters, in turn, takes all necessary measures in this direction," Abdullayeva said.

News.Az