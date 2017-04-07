Leyla Aliyeva attends ceremony to plant fruit trees for low income families

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, FAO Goodwill Ambassador Leyla Aliyeva attended a ceremony to plant fruit trees in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli District, Trend reports.

A total of 340 fruit trees were planted in a 1.7 hectare area allocated by Ismayilli District Executive Authority. The territory of the garden is divided among three low income families.

Similar gardens are expected to be established in other districts of the country.

