Leyla Aliyeva meets Chinese vice foreign minister

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng in Beijing.

Noting that relations between the two countries are successfully developing in all areas, Le Yucheng said that China will continue its efforts to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan even further. He underlined that Azerbaijan boasts unique cultural heritage and added that various events highlighting Azerbaijan's culture have been held in China in recent years. The Chinese vice minister stressed that such events make significant contributions to deepening friendly ties between the two nations.

Le Yucheng hailed Azerbaijan's active participation in the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations in Beijing and the events organized on the sidelines of the conference.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva said that the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields contributes to developing the two nations' friendly relations, which date back to the ancient Silk Way.

Recalling Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the second "One Belt One Road" International Cooperation Forum in Beijing last month, Leyla Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to support this initiative of China, and also tries to deepen economic, humanitarian and cultural cooperation under this project.

The Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation pointed out that there is a big interest in China, its culture, language and traditional medicine in Azerbaijan. Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is interested in deepening cooperation with China on these fronts.

