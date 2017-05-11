Yandex metrika counter

Leyla Aliyeva meets residents of nursing home for war, labor disabled - PHOTOS

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another meeting with residents of a nursing home for the war and labor disabled in Bilgah.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the meeting, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva met with residents of the nursing home and spoke with them.

The residents were presented with gifts by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

