Leyla Aliyeva visits special boarding schools for physically disabled children

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited special boarding schools No 12 and No 2 for physically disabled children.

Leyla Aliyeva met with children and viewed conditions at the boarding schools.

Children at the boarding school No 12 performed dances and recited poems.

The vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation then visited the special boarding schools No 2, where she enquired about children`s studies.

Children presented sketches and performed dances.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed exhibitions of children`s handiwork at both boarding schools.

News.Az

