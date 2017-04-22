LGBT students not safe in Armenian educational institutions, survey reveals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yerevan-based Public Information and Need of Knowledge (PINK Armenia) LGBT rights non-profit has conducted an online survey to find out how common name-calling, bullying and harassment of LGBT students is in Armenian educational institutions.

The survey was conducted among 18 male, 28 female, and 3 nonbinary students, 22 of whom were gay, 10 bisexual, 6 lesbian, 4 heterosexual, 1 transgender, 1 asexual, and 5 of other types of sexual orientations. The age of the respondents varied between 15 and 34, epress reports.

Nearly 82% of the total of 43 respondents said they have been subjected to harassment and violence, 35% of whom – repeatedly.

Two of the participants said they had been subjected to bullying the day before the survey, two others – a week before the survey. Three people said they had been bullied one month ago, 11 people – a year ago, and 22 people – several years ago.

The respondents also spoke about the different types of bullying they have experienced, including verbal insults and physical attacks. Seventeen people said they have been pushed or pinched, 25 people have been the subject of disgusting and false stories, 5 have been robbed off money or other personal belongings, 7 have been sent gross text messages, 4 have been forced to do something that they did not want to do. Twenty-nine respondents said they have been laughed at for their clothes or appearance, 8 have been subjected to beatings and other kinds of violence, 26 have been called humiliating names.

Ten percent of the survey participants have preferred not to talk about their experience. Five of the respondents said they talked about the issue with senior students, 22 preferred to turn to their friends, 9 people chose to share their story with their family members, and only 5 students reported the issue to teachers or professors.

“The survey shows that LGBT people are not safe in Armenian educational institutions. Many of the respondents noted that they have even been bullied or harassed by teachers and professors and that they are often the main contributors to homophobia spread [in schools and universities],” PINK Armenia said.

News.Az

News.Az