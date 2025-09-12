Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks announce engagement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are taking the next step in their relationship.

On Friday, September 12, Brooks, 29, shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that she and Hemsworth, 35, are engaged, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her post also showcased a beautiful engagement ring.

The first photo in the carousel showed Brooks posing with her arms wrapped around her husband-to-be, flashing her ring as the couple posed for the camera in the black-and-white shot.

A second image was of the ocean with the sun in the sky, and a third showed Brooks' hand resting on a white sheet, focusing entirely on her dazzling diamond ring. The model simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The news comes after the private couple sparked engagement rumors last month when Brooks was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger as she was photographed strolling along a yacht dock in Ibiza, Spain.

In several photos, the model could be seen smiling as she flashed the giant diamond to different people.

Hemsworth's representatives didn't respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

Hemsworth and Brooks, who are both Australian, were first spotted together in December 2019 at a brunch with the actor's parents, Craig and Leonie, in Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia.

The couple went Instagram official in June 2021, with the Lonely Planet actor sharing a photo of himself, Brooks and his brother Chris Hemsworth along with Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, in attendance at the Gold Dinner 2021 in Sydney.

