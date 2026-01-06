Liam Rosenior agrees to become Chelsea manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior has all but confirmed his appointment as Chelsea manager, revealing that he has “verbally agreed” to a contract with the London club.

Rosenior, who took charge at Strasbourg in 2024 after previous spells at Hull City and Derby County, was in London this week to finalize the move to Chelsea, part of the BlueCo group. He confirmed that an agreement has been reached during a news conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“It looks like I’m going to be the next manager of that football club [Chelsea],” Rosenior said. “I haven’t signed yet, I have agreed verbally with Chelsea. It’s really important—this is different to anything anyone has ever done—nobody has made a statement before they have signed a contract.

“Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours. I’m here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on.”

Rosenior has also admitted that he had interest from other "Champions League clubs" but said he could not turn down the opportunity to manage Chelsea.

"The last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career. I have met some incredible people and created some incredible memories and made history," Rosenior said.

"None of that happens without the investment of our ownership and hard work of our president.

"I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open with to [our president] Marc [Keller] and our ownership.

"I will love this club for the rest of my life but I cannot turn down Chelsea." And despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, Rosenior is confident that he is ready for the challenge that awaits him at Chelsea. "Outside of PSG in France, if Chelsea want a coach, that coach will probably take the Chelsea job," he said. "I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready. "There are clubs you just cannot turn down. I hope the Strasbourg fans can see that and be proud of that."

