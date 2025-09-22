Libya’s Tripoli suburb sees intense armed clashes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy fighting broke out Sunday in Janzour, about 12 km west of Libya’s capital, involving rival armed groups aligned with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity (GNU).

Fighting began when Mahmoud Boujaafar's Joint Force stormed the Sixth Brigade headquarters led by Munir Al-Sweih at Bridge 17, prompting a counterattack using medium and heavy weapons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The coastal highway to Zawiya and the central vegetable market were closed, and large-scale military reinforcements were deployed.

The clashes highlight the fragility of a security deal signed last week between the GNU and the Special Deterrence Force (Radaa), which included Radaa's withdrawal from Mitiga Airbase, appointment of a new Judicial Police head, transfer of wanted individuals to the Attorney General, redeployment of outside military units, and Turkish deployment along faction lines to prevent renewed fighting.

Libya remains divided between the UN-recognized GNU in the west and a rival administration in the east under Osama Hammad, backed by Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army.

