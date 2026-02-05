Davit Ishkhanyan given life sentence in Baku trial

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Military Court has sentenced Armenian citizen Davit Ishkhanyan to life imprisonment under its final ruling.

Prosecutors representing the state at the trial had previously requested a life sentence for Ishkhanyan, which the court has now upheld, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The trial involves citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of multiple serious crimes allegedly committed during Armenia’s military aggression. These charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the planning and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other related offenses.

The court proceedings are continuing alongside the announcement of verdicts for the defendants.

News.Az