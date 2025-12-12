Lindsey Vonn wins first World Cup downhill since 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lindsey Vonn, 41, returned to the top of downhill skiing with a stunning World Cup victory on Friday, her first in nearly eight years and the first since her comeback with titanium implants in her right knee following a five-year retirement.

The U.S. ski star overtook the lead by 1.16 seconds over Austria’s Mirjam Puchner, despite trailing by 0.61 seconds after the first two time checks. Vonn’s lead was later reduced to 0.98 seconds when Magdalena Egger moved into second place ahead of Puchner, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

“It was an amazing day, I couldn’t be happier, pretty emotional,” Vonn told Swiss broadcaster RTS. “I felt good this summer but I wasn’t sure how fast I was. I guess I know now how fast I am.”

The victory marks a perfect start to her Olympic season, her first downhill win since March 2018 in Åre, Sweden. It also reflects a strong debut working with new coach Aksel Lund Svindal, the 2018 Olympic men’s downhill champion, suggesting their partnership is yielding results.

On the sunlit Corviglia course, Vonn made up time on the top half and dominated the lower sections, reaching speeds of 119 kph (74 mph). At the finish, she celebrated with a triumphant fist pump and emotional gestures of joy.

Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, is aiming for another gold at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games in February. She will be a favorite for Saturday’s downhill race at St. Moritz.

Friday’s race marked Vonn’s 125th World Cup downhill start, 24 years after her debut in Lake Louise, Canada. She now has a record-extending 44 downhill wins and 83 victories across all World Cup disciplines. Her previous win at Åre followed her bronze medal in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics downhill. Vonn also won downhill gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2009 World Championships in Val d’Isère, France.

News.Az