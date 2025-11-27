Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly draw interest from Champions League winner for 2026 MLS move

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi has been the driving force behind Inter Miami’s growth as an expanding franchise in Major League Soccer, attracting attention not only from local supporters but from fans around the world, News.az reports citing Worldsoccertalk.

Now, as the club begins shaping its squad for the 2026 season, a UEFA Champions League winner is reportedly interested in joining the Herons.

Currently in the Eastern Conference final, Inter Miami must also focus on building a competitive roster for 2026, with several contracts set to expire at the end of December 2025. To add more firepower to the attack, an experienced striker could soon be on the club’s radar.

According to Sport BILD, Timo Werner is eyeing a move to Inter Miami in the upcoming winter transfer window. With his future at RB Leipzig uncertain, the German striker was willing to leave the Bundesliga club for MLS during the summer window, but the move ultimately failed to materialize. Now, with Lionel Messi as a potential teammate, Miami is viewed as an ideal destination.

Werner wanted to depart Leipzig over the summer but ultimately stayed in order to retain his salary, which is around €10 million. However, he has fallen out of favor with head coach Marco Rose, who has called the striker up in only two matches during the 2025–26 season, featuring just one minute of play against VfL Wolfsburg in September.

Rather than spend another winter in Germany, Werner is reportedly drawn to Miami’s lifestyle, which could be a decisive factor in his push for a move. Additionally, as the German outlet notes, the Champions League winner with Chelsea wants to avoid entering free agency when his contract expires in June 2026, making a winter transfer increasingly likely.

News.Az