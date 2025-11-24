Lionel Messi breaks barrier with record 1300 goal contributions
Lionel Messi has once again defied age and expectations, becoming the first footballer in history to reach an extraordinary 1,300 combined goals and assists.
At 38—an age when most players have long stepped away from the spotlight—the Argentine icon continues to dominate, leading Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday and securing the club’s first-ever Eastern Conference final berth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
After going three matches without scoring against Cincinnati, Messi broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, heading in a precise cross from Mateo Silvetti. He went on to deliver three more assists, orchestrating a performance that underlined his unmatched influence on the pitch.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then helped Tadeo Allende score a brace and Mateo Silvetti to power Inter Miami to a pivotal win at the TQL Stadium. Additionally Messi also tied with legendary Hungarian Ferenc Puskas for most assists in history.