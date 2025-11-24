Lionel Messi breaks barrier with record 1300 goal contributions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lionel Messi has once again defied age and expectations, becoming the first footballer in history to reach an extraordinary 1,300 combined goals and assists.

At 38—an age when most players have long stepped away from the spotlight—the Argentine icon continues to dominate, leading Inter Miami to a commanding 4-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Sunday and securing the club’s first-ever Eastern Conference final berth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After going three matches without scoring against Cincinnati, Messi broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, heading in a precise cross from Mateo Silvetti. He went on to deliver three more assists, orchestrating a performance that underlined his unmatched influence on the pitch.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner then helped Tadeo Allende score a brace and Mateo Silvetti to power Inter Miami to a pivotal win at the TQL Stadium. Additionally Messi also tied with legendary Hungarian Ferenc Puskas for most assists in history.

With this performance, Messi became the first footballer in the history to reached a milestone of 1300 goal contributions. Since making his debut Barcelona debut in 2004, Messi now has scored 896 goals and 404 assists. Following the win, Messi took to social media to express his excitement. “LET'S GOOOO!!! reat match from the whole team against a rival that had always given us so much trouble. One step closer…,” wrote Messi. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Inter Miami will meet the winner of Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC. In comparison with Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, who grabbed the headlines recently with a bicycle kick for Al Nassr, is just 87 goal contributions shy of Messi's 1300-mark. The Portuguese captain is currently sitting at 954 goals and 259 assists, thus totaling 1213 goal contributions. Ronaldo needs just 46 goals to reach his 1000-goal mark. To add more to that, Ronaldo reached his 1213 goal contribution record in 1298 matches while Messi completed his 1300 goal contribution record in just 1135 appearances.

News.Az