List of Armenian military equipment destroyed by Azerbaijan
- 31 Oct 2020 09:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154095
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/list-of-armenian-military-equipment-destroyed-by-azerbaijan Copied
During the day and at night yesterday, a large number of Armenian armed forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 2 "Smerch" and 1 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 12 different types of howitzers, 1 - "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Currently, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.