List of Armenian military equipment destroyed by Azerbaijan

During the day and at night yesterday, a large number of Armenian armed forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 2 "Smerch" and 1 BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 12 different types of howitzers, 1 - "OSA" anti-aircraft missile system, 1 electronic warfare station and 2 auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Currently, Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.


