Lithuania expresses support for development of EU-Azerbaijan partnership

“Lithuania supports the development of partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan,” President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said in his statement to the press in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“We must look for new opportunities for the development of our strategic partnership within the framework of the Eastern Partnership program. We have a positive assessment of the energy cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan. This cooperation has had a positive impact on the energy market of the European Union and also contributed to the energy supply of the European Union in winter months,” the President of Lithuania noted.

News.Az