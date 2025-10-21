Lithuania's capital airport halts traffic due to smugglers' balloons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania suspended air traffic at Vilnius Airport late on Tuesday due to the presence of dozens of smugglers' balloons in its airspace, according to a statement from the country's National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC).

"Operations have been disrupted due to weather balloons used to smuggle cigarettes from Belarus ," the NCMC said in its statement, adding that passengers were asked to follow official airport information, New.Az reports citing Reuters

Eight incoming flights have so far been redirected, including to Lithuania's Kaunas airport and to Warsaw, the Vilnius aiport's operator said.

The Vilnius airport also shut on October 5 due to a similar incident of helium balloons carrying contraband cigarettes from neighbouring Belarus.

News.Az