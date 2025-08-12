Liverpool eyes second bid for Isak as striker snubs Newcastle

Citing conversations with sources privy to the matter, The Athletic report that Isak is adamant he will never play for Newcastle again.

That stance is said to include a scenario where he remains on Tyneside past the transfer deadline, with the player understood to regard his career at St James’ Park as “Finished” as he holds “no desire” to reintegrate into the squad.

As things stand, Isak looks set to miss Newcastle’s season-opening trip to Villa Park this Saturday lunchtime, with the Magpies still scouring the transfer market for potential replacements including Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson after missing out on several targets this summer including Manchester United newcomer Benjamin Sesko.