Liverpool held to goalless draw by Leeds at Anfield

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United in a Premier League clash at Anfield on New Year’s Day.

Leeds extended their unbeaten run to six games thanks to a resilient defensive performance combined with occasional attacking threats, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Leeds started the match strongly, creating a few chances through forays into Liverpool’s box and some corners, though Jaka Bijol’s weak header was the best attempt, easily saved by Alisson Becker.

Liverpool gradually gained momentum, with Hugo Ekitike causing problems for Leeds’ defense. After maneuvering around Gabriel Gudmundsson, Ekitike’s shot was saved by Lucas Perri, who initially fumbled but recovered before Florian Wirtz could capitalize.

A clever ball from Ibrahima Konate then put Ekitike in behind Bijol, but the defender stuck close, preventing a shot and denying what Ekitike thought was a penalty. Ekitike passed to Wirtz, who was denied by a brilliant tackle from James Justin. Curtis Jones then fired a weak shot easily saved, and Alisson’s poor clearance nearly gifted Leeds a chance that Ethan Ampadu could not convert.

Liverpool’s attacks continued to be thwarted. A header from Ekitike after a Jeremie Frimpong cross went over, and Virgil van Dijk sent another header wide. First-half stoppage-time saw Wirtz slice a promising opportunity behind for a goal kick, ending a goalless half.

The second half saw Liverpool waste early openings, including a backheeled pass by Wirtz, while Leeds started creating chances of their own. Bradley threatened with two deflected efforts that resulted in corners for the Reds, but Leeds defended resolutely. Ampadu made a crucial tackle to deny Ekitike a break into the box, and Dominik Szoboszlai’s low drive was beaten away by Perri. A free-kick from Wirtz was blocked by the wall.

After a triple substitution by Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Van Dijk’s header from a corner went wide. Leeds boss Daniel Farke responded by bringing on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor. In the 81st minute, Calvert-Lewin appeared to score, but he was ruled offside. Bornauw’s injury saw Jayden Bogle replace him, and Leeds continued to create chances, including a cross from Ilia Gruev that flew through the box.

As the game entered stoppage time, Liverpool pressed for a winner but were kept at bay by disciplined Leeds defending, resulting in a 0-0 draw.

