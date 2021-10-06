Lockdowns in Russian regions completely undesirable, says Kremlin spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lockdown in any of the Russian regions is a completely undesirable scenario; surgical measures are required to counter the COVID-19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Lockdown measures is a completely unwanted scenario for any of the regions," the Kremlin spokesman noted. Peskov emphasized that "surgical measures were set as a priority since some relevant methods had already been developed."

Commenting on the fact that the heads of Russia’s Ural regions delay taking extreme measures despite the 95% bed occupancy in hospitals, Peskov noted that "all regions were empowered to take measures separately, depending on the local epidemiological situation".

News.Az

