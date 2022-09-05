London-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of the London-Kuala Lumpur flight of Malaysia Airlines sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the passenger's health (heart attack).

News.Az has learned from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the plane landed at Baku airport at 06:25 local time.

The passenger was provided with medical assistance and it was decided to place him in one of the medical clinics in Baku.

News.Az