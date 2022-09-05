Yandex metrika counter

London-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing in Baku

  • Society
  • Share
London-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing in Baku

The captain of the London-Kuala Lumpur flight of Malaysia Airlines sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the passenger's health (heart attack).

News.Az has learned from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the plane landed at Baku airport at 06:25 local time.

The passenger was provided with medical assistance and it was decided to place him in one of the medical clinics in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      