London-Kuala Lumpur flight makes emergency landing in Baku
The captain of the London-Kuala Lumpur flight of Malaysia Airlines sent an emergency landing request to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a sudden deterioration in the passenger's health (heart attack).
News.Az has learned from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport that the plane landed at Baku airport at 06:25 local time.
The passenger was provided with medical assistance and it was decided to place him in one of the medical clinics in Baku.