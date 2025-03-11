London's Tower Bridge temporarily closed after man climbs railings

+ ↺ − 16 px

London's Tower Bridge was temporarily shut down after a person climbed up the railings.

The incident saw the bridge in central London being "closed to traffic and pedestrians" with the public being urged to "avoid the area where possible", News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Firefighters attended the scene and raised a ladder so rescuers could communicate with the man, who was wearing a hooded top.

Other reports said river traffic on the Thames had also been disrupted.

Small crowds gathered near the bridge watching as the events unfolded.

Less than two hours after reports of the incident first emerged, City Of London Police said the man had "safely come down" and the authorities would be reopening the bridge.

The incident was first reported at the end of Monday morning. The man was back on the ground just before 1pm.

The force said: "The man has safely come down from the railings on Tower Bridge.

"The bridge will reopen shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Monday's disruption comes after a man spent more than 16 hours perched on the Elizabeth Tower - which is home to Big Ben - in central London on Saturday.

Westminster Bridge was closed to traffic during the incident as emergency services attended the scene and tourists gathered to watch.

Daniel Day, 29, of Westcliff-on-Sea in Essex, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has ordered a security review to ensure "lessons are learnt" following the incident, as he thanked those for helping to resolve it safely.

