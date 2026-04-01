Ukraine: Drone attacks damage Lutsk, Khmelnytskyi

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia launched 339 drones in the overnight assault, including around 200 Shahed-type long-range drones. Air defences intercepted 298 of them, while others evaded systems and hit 11 locations across the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials reported that residential buildings and commercial sites were damaged in Lutsk, with debris also causing additional destruction. A Nova Post facility was among the sites struck, though the company said all staff were safe at the time of the attack.

In Khmelnytskyi, local authorities said a fire broke out at an enterprise following the strike, with emergency services working to contain the blaze. No confirmed casualties have been reported in either region so far.

Air raid alerts were issued across much of Ukraine during the night, including in Kyiv and western regions, as air defences remained active throughout the attack wave.

Officials say damage assessments are still ongoing as emergency crews continue clearing debris and inspecting affected sites.