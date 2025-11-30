Long-lost Rubens found in Paris mansion sells for €3M

The long-lost painting "Christ on the cross" by Dutch painter Peter Paul Rubens, exhibited at the Osenat auction house in Fontainebleau, south of Paris, where it was sold on 30 November 2025. © Ian LANGSDON / AFP

+ ↺ − 16 px

After being hidden for centuries, a crucifixion painting by Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens sold for €2.9 million on Sunday, following its rediscovery in a Paris mansion last year.

"Christ on the Cross" went under the hammer at the Osenat auction house in Fontainebleu just outside Paris, where it topped an estimate of €1 million to €2 million, News.Az reports, citing the RFI.

Excluding fees, the winning bid was €2.3 million.

Painted by Rubens around 1620, the work was found by the head of the auction house in September 2024 among belongings at a private mansion on the Left Bank.

"It was painted by Rubens at the height of his talent," Jean-Pierre Osenat told AFP news agency, calling the painting "a masterpiece".

"It's the very beginning of Baroque painting, depicting a crucified Christ, isolated, luminous and standing out vividly against a dark and threatening sky," he said. The auctioneer compared the discovery to "finding the Mona Lisa".

News.Az