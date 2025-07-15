Looking for the next Solana? Experts identify 3 cryptos set for huge gains this altcoin season

As altcoin season gains momentum, analysts are spotlighting projects that echo the rise of Solana (SOL). Among the top contenders are SUI, XLM and Remittix (RTX), a new player in the crypto payments space already attracting smart money. Early buyers are now turning their attention to Remittix for its real-world use cases and fast-growing user base.

SUI: Speed and Developer-Friendly Tech Fuel Hype

SUI continues to gain traction as a high-speed Layer 1 blockchain aiming to scale Web3. Its core appeal lies in its low-latency transaction engine and support for fast decentralized apps.

Source: TradingView

Current forecasts place SUI's 2025 price between $2.60 and $4.28, with potential upside if adoption accelerates (CoinLore, Changelly). Investors looking for the next 100x crypto or early stage DeFi project are monitoring SUI's momentum closely.

As a Layer 2 Ethereum alternative and one of the best altcoins to buy in July, SUI combines low gas fees, developer tools and institutional interest to become a strong bet this season.

Why Remittix Is the Best Crypto Presale of the Year

Remittix is quietly gaining recognition among analysts as the top crypto under $1 with the most promising payment utility. The Ethereum-based DeFi project is targeting a $19 trillion market: global cross-border transactions.

With its Q3 Remittix Wallet beta now confirmed and a 50% token bonus still live, Remittix has become the dark horse project to watch.

Global crypto-to-fiat transfers to 30+ countries

Real-time FX conversion built into its wallet

CertiK-audited, with deflationary tokenomics

Over $16M raised and 550M+ tokens sold

Business API planned for freelancer and SME payouts

Unlike hype-driven meme coins, Remittix is built for utility, not speculation. It supports 40+ cryptos, 30+ fiat currencies and delivers direct-to-bank settlements in seconds. For those asking what is the best crypto presale, all signs point to Remittix.

XLM: Institutional Rails With ISO 20022 Backing

Stellar Lumens (XLM) remains a dominant name in the crypto payments sector. Backed by institutional adoption and compliance frameworks, it’s often viewed as a competitor to Ripple.

XLM’s price prediction for 2025 falls between $0.12 and $0.75, with market sentiment favoring a mid-range average of $0.45 (Flitpay, Changelly). Its compatibility with ISO 20022 standards is a key differentiator in gaining government and financial institution trust.

Source: TradingView

For crypto investors seeking a long-term option with real-world partnerships, XLM still holds promise.

This Could Be the Presale That Changes Everything: Remittix

Every altcoin season births a breakout and experts tip Remittix to be the best presale of the bull run. Its upcoming launch, low gas fee crypto design and real-world traction make it one of the most undervalued crypto projects in 2025.

If you're looking for a crypto with passive income potential or simply want to buy an RTX token before centralized exchanges list it, this might be your best entry point.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

