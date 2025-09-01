Luka Doncic becomes only fourth player with EuroBasket triple-double

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic made history on Sunday by becoming just the fourth player since 1995 to register a triple-double in a FIBA EuroBasket match.

The Slovenian star tallied 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, leading his team to their first victory of the tournament with an 86-69 win over Belgium, News.Az reports, citing FIBA.

The calm with which Slovenia reacted to the accomplishment is a testament to the fact that, Doncic was destined for greatness ever since he debuted at FIBA EuroBasket 2017 as an 18-year-old and helped Slovenia conquer the title . As teammate Edo Muric put it, "He's breaking records, and I've always believed he could do this. This is a normal day at the office for him."

However, that was not the only page of EuroBasket lore the Los Angeles Lakers star wrote on Sunday. Doncic became also the youngest player in the 21st century to surpass 400 career points, 100 career assists and 100 career rebounds in EuroBasket. When it comes to the scoring aspect specifically, at 26 years and 184 days old Doncic is the youngest player to reach the 400-point milestone in the competition since Tony Parker in 2007, who was 25 years old and 122 days old at the time.

